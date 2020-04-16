Woman’s shelter in Conway working to keep doors open during COVID-19 pandemic

CONWAY, Ark. — The novel coronavirus has caused some businesses to close and countless people have lost their jobs, but during the global pandemic woman’s shelters are working to stay open and provide valuable resources to people in need.

We went to a domestic violence shelter in Faulkner County and explain how their staff is protecting people and staying safe during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to stay open, our goal is to continue to serve this community,” said Breanne McLendon the Executive Director of the Woman’s Shelter of Central Arkansas.

It’s a top priority for shelters across the country.

1 in 3 woman will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

“That’s a really high number and for us, we are constantly trying to figure out what’s best for us to help our women and our men we accept men and woman to gain that independence,” said McLendon.

McLendon said they’re still helping people during these tough times.

“We get calls every day so they haven’t really slowed down, we’ve seen a little bit of increase in the last probably three weeks of calls,” said McLendon.

As COVID-19 becomes the new norm the shelter is also adjusting and still taking in new clients.

“I feel like it changes every day. There is some sort of stipulation that comes out for us to be able to make sure that our residents have a clean and safe place,” said McLendon.

The shelter provides families with essential items they will need.

“On top of that we work with case managers here on-site to be able to meet one on one with our residents to connect them with DHS and connect them to food stamps,” said McLendon.

Resources that help people get on track even during the pandemic.

“It feels really incredible to be able for my staff to come in every day, they’re stressed and nervous about what’s going on and the constant changes, but they come in here every day and provide the best care for our residents,” said McLendon.

The shelter says they need food items and monetary donations are always accepted. Their hotline is always open to help 24 hours a day.

To reach out to the Woman’s Shelter of Arkansas call the crisis hotline at 866-358-2265.