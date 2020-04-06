Women’s Foundation of Arkansas creates grant fund to assist women-owned small businesses in the wake of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA)

announced the creation of a grant fund to provide assistance to women-owned small businesses

experiencing hardship in the wake of COVID-19 today.



Women Owned: WFA’s relief fund for women owned small businesses is currently a $50,000

fund with initial investment from WFA’s own grant pool and funding from the Winthrop

Rockefeller Foundation. WFA aims to raise an additional $50,000 for a total of $100,000

granted out to women owned small businesses in the state. Grants will be $5,000 each.



“In the face of this unprecedented disruption to our economy, the WFA is prepared to champion

some of our most vulnerable businesses,” said Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas. “Women, particularly minority women, have faced

historical disadvantages accessing the capital necessary for a business to thrive and the WFA is

providing grant funding as a resource to these business owners during this time of economic

hardship created by COVID-19.”



Arkansas businesses experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19 that employ fifty

individuals or less and are 100 percent owned by women will be eligible to apply as long as all

their taxes are current and they are operating by law with all required permits. Applications

will also be prioritized based on counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and high rates of

business ownership among women, as well as industries mandated by state or local officials to

close. Seventy-five percent of the funding will be dedicated to businesses owned at least 51

percent by a woman of color.



Applications are due Monday, April 13, 2020. The first half of funding will be announced by

Friday, April 17, 2019. Applications not funded in the first round will automatically be

considered for the second round. Eligible businesses can apply for funding at

www.womensfoundationarkansas.org/women-owned.