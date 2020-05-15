Work on Interstate 30 requires lane closures in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – Crews performing design work along the Interstate 30 corridor in Little Rock will require ramp and adjacent roadway lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, this work will occur during daytime hours Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Crews will close select lanes on the I-30 ramp at Cumberland Street and the westbound I-30 off ramp to 2nd Street. Lane closures on adjacent roadways include west of I-30 on 2nd Street, Sherman Street, and Ferry Street.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. Non-interstate traffic may also include flaggers. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

The 30 Crossing project (Job CA0602) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program. More information on the CAP is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.