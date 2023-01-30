LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian authorities have apprehended two alleged Russian spies who used an agency dealing in real estate and antiques as a front for their activities, media reported Monday.

Slovenia’s respected Delo newspaper and the Siol news portal cited the public prosecutor’s office as confirming the arrests.

According to the media outlets, the two “foreign citizens” were arrested in December and remain in custody as the prosecutors continue their probe into espionage allegations.

The two are suspected of “spying for a foreign intelligence agency and certifying false content in official documents,” reports said.

If found guilty, the suspects face in total up to eight years in prison.

The report in Delo said the suspects has used a rented office in the capital Ljubljana as their base of operations.

The suspects have also been active abroad, with one of the two holding Argentinian citizenship, according to the reports.

