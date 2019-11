YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The local Sheriff’s office took to Facebook asking for help from the public to locate the individual(s) involved with cattle in Yell County being shot.

The Sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

If you have any information on this you are asked to call the TIPLINE at 479-495-TIPS (8477) or the Sheiff’s office at 479-495-4881.