Yoga Warriors brings awareness to risks of colon cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Saturday is Donna Terrell’s sixth annual Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer event.

It’s in honor of Donna’s daughter, Queah, who died from colon cancer in 2011.

The following could put you at high risk for the disease:

Family history (automatic high risk)

Obesity

Diabetes

Lack of Exercise

High consumption of processed foods and red meat

Know this: Colon cancer is not an automatic death sentence.

“The earlier it’s detected, we know that it’s curable,” says Dr. Rhonda Gentry, an oncologist with CARTI. “Even if patients have the disease into their lymph nodes. For example, it’s stage III colon cancer, it’s still very curable with the addition of chemotherapy.”

Yoga Warriors strives to help people with colon and other forms of cancer.

Come to the free event Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Doubletree Hotel.

They will be raising awareness and money for cancer survivors.

If you don’t have a yoga mat, you can buy one there.