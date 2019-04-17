Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer event set for Saturday at DoubleTree hotel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer is responsible for creating yoga classes for cancer survivors and caregivers at Carti.

Yoga instructor Wesley Pilcher of Arkansas Yoga Collective has been leading the classes for almost two years.

He says feedback from patients ranges from better health to happiness.

“Some of them come straight from treatment so they are a little bit stressed out. So once I get them calm and do a little mediation they seem to really relax and they always say how much it’s changed in the way they can’t even understand. They love to come back and really enjoy it,” says Wesley.

Yoga Warriors covers the cost of Yoga four times a month at Carti.

The organization is able to do it because of generous people who attend the annual Yoga Warriors event at the DoubleTree.

This year’s event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s free, but they’ll be selling $5 raffle tickets and giving away door prizes.