Yoga Warriors hosting charity golf tournament June 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Donna Terrell’s non-profit organization, Yoga Warriors, has found another way to support cancer survivors and caregivers.

They are doing that with a charity golf tournament at Maumelle Country Club on June 3, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m.

It’s called “The Warrior Tournament”.

There are still a few slots left if you want a four-person team, or if you don’t play golf, you can be a hole sponsor for $100.

All the money raised will support the 20th Century Club Lodge.

The organization is helping provide housing for out of town survivors who need a place to stay while going through treatment at area hospitals.

For more information and to sign up, click here.