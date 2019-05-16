Yoga Warriors hosting charity golf tournament June 3

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Donna Terrell’s non-profit organization, Yoga Warriors, has found another way to support cancer survivors and caregivers. 

They are doing that with a charity golf tournament at Maumelle Country Club on June 3, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m.

It’s called “The Warrior Tournament”.

There are still a few slots left if you want a four-person team, or if you don’t play golf, you can be a hole sponsor for $100. 

All the money raised will support the 20th Century Club Lodge. 

The organization is helping provide housing for out of town survivors who need a place to stay while going through treatment at area hospitals. 

For more information and to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!