Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
50°
Little Rock
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Politics
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Black History Month
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
OK mom fights for name to stay on birth certificate
Video
What’s happening this weekend in Little Rock
Strike kills 50 at crowded Ukraine rail station
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LeBron James to miss Lakers’ final 2 games with ankle …
Top Stories
Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to 5-year contract
Top Stories
Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract
Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could …
Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar to start peace-themed …
Live Updates | Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Your Local Election HQ
LR mayoral candidates share ideas to reduce crime
Top Your Local Election HQ Headlines
Hutchinson: No White House plans but ‘option is open’
Politics
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine …
LR mayoral candidates share ideas to reduce crime
‘Don’t say gay’ bill introduced in Ohio
Hutchinson: No White House plans but ‘option is open’
AR surplus grows as governor floats further relief
AR secretary of state to launch veteran voter initiative
Trump endorses Palin in Alaska special election
47 states require students to recite Pledge
View All Politics
Local News
What’s happening this weekend in Little Rock
Where to see detours on LR roads this weekend
AR gas price down 6 cents from a week ago
T-minus two years until Arkansas’ total solar eclipse!
Police: 1 injured in Little Rock shooting
Victim identified in Jefferson Co. shooting, 1 arrested
View All Local News
State News
AR gas price down 6 cents from a week ago
T-minus two years until Arkansas’ total solar eclipse!
Hope middle school students hospitalized, 1 arrested
Winter makes a return to the Natural State!
COVID-19 vaccinations in Arkansas top 4 million
ASP: Woman found dead in her home in Lee County
View All State News