LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
So far, early votes and absentee ballots show all the bonds have passed.
In Little Rock, six improvement bonds were on the ballot dealing with different departments.
The bonds are:
- Street improvement
- $40.5 million
- Drainage improvement
- $40.5 million
- Fire Apparatus improvement
- $19.5 million
- Park and Recreation improvement
- $37 million
- District Court facility improvement
- $8.5 million
- Port Industrial Park improvement
- $15.8 million
The bonds will be funded by extending the city’s 3.0 mil property tax.