CONWAY, Ark. – The candidates running to be the next attorney general for the state of Arkansas are facing off in a debate Wednesday morning.

Republican and current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Democrat Jesse Gibson are scheduled to take the stage at 10 a.m.

Griffin is serving his second term as lieutenant governor and has previously served in the U.S. House representing the Second Congressional district in Arkansas. He has also served as the U.S. Attorney for the state’s eastern district and worked in the second Bush administration.

Gibson, originally from Lead Hill and now residing in Little Rock, began his career with a private firm before launching his own firm in 2022. He has served as the president of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association and as the chairman of the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission.

The debate is airing on Arkansas PBS, and a live stream will be available at the top of this page.