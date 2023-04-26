LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The House voted to pass a Republican-led bill Wednesday in hopes of preventing a federal default this summer.

The House voted to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act which would raise the government’s debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion and some of the Arkansas delegation in D.C. have come out in support of it.

Rep. Rick Crawford tweeted his support for the bill, stressing the importance of passing it.

“Biden had no issue with negotiating debt ceiling reform in 2011, but now he has abandoned that peacemaker mindset. This is why we need to pass the bill – to force this admin to work with Congress. We need to rein in reckless spending,” Crawford said in the tweet.

Rep. French Hill released a statement Wednesday afternoon in support of the legislation, saying it would save taxpayers a significant amount of money.

“Our government must rein in reckless spending and work towards going back to a balanced budget,” Hill said. “I was proud to support the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which will return discretionary spending back to pre-pandemic levels, promote economic growth, and save taxpayers trillions of dollars.”

Rep. Steve Womack also released a statement on his support of the legislation. He said that the bill would promote policies that would boost the economy.

“Passing the Limit, Save, Grow Act sends a signal to the American people that my Republican colleagues and I are serious about putting a stop to runaway spending in Washington,” Womack said in the statement. “It responsibly lifts the debt limit to next year, while clawing back on billions of wasted funds to save taxpayer dollars and putting forward pro-growth policies to boost the economy.”

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden said he was willing to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but not on the debt limit.

“Happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended,” Biden said. “That’s not negotiable.”

The bill passed in the House by a narrow 217 to 215 vote margin. It will next head to the Senate.