LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas voters could see a plethora of issues on the ballot next November- not just candidates. The groups behind those issues are working around the clock to get their proposals approved and start collecting signatures to ensure they can be in the hands of Arkansans in 2024.

Viewers first heard about a constitutional amendment aimed at preserving the state’s Freedom of Information Act back in September. The effort was announced just days after the special session at the state capitol wrapped up, where lawmakers made changes to FOIA based on a push first initiated by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Attorney Jennifer Standerfer is helping Arkansas Citizens for Transparency with the initiatives. She told FOX 16 News the constitutional amendment proposal the group has submitted to the attorney general makes it harder for lawmakers to make changes to FOIA.

Under this measure, the approval by lawmakers to change any part of the law would have to go back to voters for final approval before going into effect. This is now the second submission for the group for both the constitutional amendment and the initiated act, following rejections from Attorney General Tim Griffin the first round.

The initiated act, Standerfer said, would strengthen the current law through policy.

In the recent special session, lawmakers passed a bill later signed into law by Sanders that keeps records showing the governor or any other constitutional officer’s security details private. Sanders said the intent was for the safety and security of her family, based on credible threats in the past.

“We’ve created a process in this act that allows for those to be obtained by the people unless there’s an ongoing security risk,” Standerfer said. “What we’ve said is after six months, there’s a presumption that the security risk is no longer there, and things can be obtained. However, we recognize there are certain situations.”

That process of potentially keeping the information private would require the governor or constitutional officer to go to the Government Transparency Commission (which would also be formed under this act) and the commission would determine if there is an ongoing security risk to the officer and/or his or her family. If the commission makes that determination, the government can keep those documents confidential for up to two years, then the process can start again.

Standerfer said the ideas in the proposals are a result of feedback they have received across the state over the last few months.

“They still want the governor and our constitutional officers to have protections for security reasons, but they want to make sure that’s not an excuse to hide documents,” Standerfer said.

In his first decision rejecting the proposal, Attorney General Tim Griffin called for a clearer definition of the word “transparency” in the amendment and ballot title. The group has now defined that in their two new amendment proposals, rather than straying away from the word in these new submissions.

Standerfer said the goal is to simplify the seemingly complex issue for voters and emphasize why they should care.

“Everyone’s who’s ever felt like they needed notice of what was going on in their government is affected by FOIA,” she said.

The spokesperson for Sanders provided a statement in response to the ongoing efforts.

“The Governor is proud that legislation passed with bipartisan support to ensure the sources and methods used by law enforcement to protect constitutional officers and her family will be protected,” the statement said. “Support that also includes the Arkansas Press Association and the Arkansas Broadcasters Association.”

Griffin will now have to decide on the proposals, including the two constitutional amendments and two initiated acts, by Jan. 8 and 9. Any submissions approved will mean the group’s next steps will be to start collecting more than 90,000 signatures from Arkansas voters by July for it to go on the November 2024 ballot.