LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocacy groups filed a petition Monday to keep a lawsuit alive, arguing citizens have a right to sue the government under the Voting Rights Act to prevent discrimination.

The NAACP and ACLU suit filed in December 2021 against the Arkansas Board of Apportionment alleges Arkansas’s new redistricting maps for elections disproportionately represent black voters with just 11 out of the 100 house representative seats coming from black-minority districts.

A panel of three 8th Circuit Court of Appeals judges made a move to throw out the case in November of this year, agreeing with a district court that wrote an opinion that the 1965 law has been misinterpreted and misapplied for decades. The NAACP and ACLU focus primarily on the precedent of the Voting Rights Act.

“The fight is not over no more,” Barry Jefferson, president of the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP, stated.

For 30 pages two judges argued one way, while the chief judge of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals argued another. The majority disagreed with the NAACP and ACLU that private citizens have a right to sue under the Voting Rights Act.

Kymara Seals, policy director at the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, could not disagree more.

“We’re talking about decades and decades of precedent, and suddenly only the government can sue the government,” Seals said. “That doesn’t even sound right when you say it out loud.”

Judge David Stras wrote in the majority opinion on page 14, “There are many reasons to doubt legislative history as an interpretive tool…the legislative history ignores the ‘text and structure.’”

Stras pointed to the Civil Rights Act written in 1964, one year earlier than the Voting Rights Act. The Civil Rights Act gives specific language for a person to take civil action. The Voting Rights Act only mentions the U.S. Attorney General who declined to join suit in the suit against Arkansas.

“Did Congress give private plaintiffs the ability to sue under § 2 of the Voting Rights Act? Text and structure reveal that the answer is no, so we affirm the district court’s decision to dismiss,” Stras wrote.

Sophia Lin Lakin, director of the Voting Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, said these courts are the first two to ever follow that reasoning.

“Federal court has heard hundreds of Section 2 cases, and not once dismissing those on grounds that Section 2 denies a private right of action,” Lakin said.

Arkansas Attorney Tim Griffin called the judge’s decision when it first happened “A victory for our citizens and for the rule of law.”

On Monday, Griffin sent an additional statement.

“The Eighth Circuit’s well-reasoned decision in our favor correctly explains why only the federal government may bring lawsuits under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act,” the statement said. “I will continue to vigorously defend the Arkansas Board of Apportionment in this case.”

The dissenting opinion in the 2-1 decision was from Chief Judge Lavenski Smith of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. His dissenting opinion said precedent, even Supreme Court precedent, should hold.

“I would follow existing precedent that permits citizens to seek a judicial remedy. Rights so foundational to self-government and citizenship should not depend solely on the discretion or availability of the government’s agents for protection. Resolution of whether § 2 affords private plaintiffs the ability to challenge state action is best left to the Supreme Court in the first instance,” Lavenski wrote.