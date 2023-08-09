LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A familiar name in Arkansas politics has announced his candidacy for state treasurer.

Secretary of State John Thurston announced Wednesday that he would be running for treasurer in 2024. The decision came after the appointment of current Treasurer Larry Walther by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders after the sudden passing of then-Treasurer Mark Lowery in July.

Amendment 29 to the state constitution prevents Walther from running for office after his term ends in 2024.

“Our state was dealt a loss with the unexpected passing of State Treasurer Mark Lowery,” Thurston said. “With Governor Sanders’ appointment of Larry Walther to fill the seat until the 2024 election, I am announcing my candidacy for the Office of Arkansas Treasurer of State.”

Thurston has held state office since 2011.

“It has been my honor to represent and serve the citizens of Arkansas as Secretary of State since 2019 and as Commissioner of State Lands for the eight years preceding,” he said. “It is my intent to continue to serve the people of Arkansas with the same trust and integrity that they have come to know and expect from my administration.”

Thurston’s office has been in the news most recently when it determined that the group attempting to put a referendum on the 2024 ballot did not have enough signatures. According to his online biography, he is a native Arkansan.