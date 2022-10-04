LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas high school students had a chance to learn about the democratic process Tuesday.

A workshop at the Arkansas State University system office in Little Rock walked students through the voting process. The Arkansas Secretary of State’s education outreach program put on the workshop.

The students learned about the American political process, including debating and the value of a vote.

“[Students learned] that voting is a civic responsibility, but it’s also an honor to participate in as Americans, and they’ll take that seriously and want to get involved, be aware of what’s going on in their country, and have a say in it,” Chris Powell from the Secretary of State’s office said.

Students were also allowed to examine how a voting machine works. Students who were old enough were also registered to vote.