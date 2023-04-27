LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Sen. John Boozman has joined with a second senator to expand death benefits for veterans.

Boozman joined Missouri Democrat Sen. Gary Peters to introduce the Gerald’s Law Act. The act would expand Department of Veteran Affairs burial benefits to those who pass away in a non-VA facility while under hospice care.

The act is named after a Michigan veteran who was denied the nearly $900 VA burial benefit because he was not hospitalized with the VA at his time of death.

Boozman is the senior member of the Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee.

“Veterans who choose to live their last days at home while receiving VA hospice care deserve no less than the full burial benefit,” the senator said. “Expanding it will allow them and their loved ones to make end-of-life decisions based on comfort, not on cost, and I’m proud to lead this effort with Sen. Peters.”

Peters said it was important to expand the benefit “because we owe it to veterans and their families to ensure they can be laid to rest with dignity and respect.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Jack Bergman (R-MI) and Colin Allred (D-TX).