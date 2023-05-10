LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) has joined with four other Republican senators to introduce legislation banning the Department of Defense from funding or hosting drag queen or similar performances.

The proposed legislation extends the prohibition to any sort of what it calls “adult cabaret performance” using DOD funds. The prohibition legislation bans topless or go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators “who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.”

The legislation was introduced after Cotton’s office received a report of a Drag Story Time at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, he said.

“If military officials want to know why we’re facing a recruiting and retention crisis in our armed forces, they need only look to ‘Drag Story Time.’ Young Americans join the military to become warriors and defend America, not to become social justice warriors. There is no reason taxpayers should be funding this,” Cotton said.

Senators Steve Daines (R-Montana), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Ted Budd (R-North Carolina) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida) joined Cotton in sponsoring the legislation.

The legislation was the second time in two weeks the senator addressed drag queens in military operations.

On May 4, Cotton joined 13 other Republican senators in signing a letter asking Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro about the Navy using a TikTok drag queen as part of a recruiting initiative.

The letter asked for clarification about Navy recruiting practices and its willingness to “enlist burlesque dancers or exotic dancers to reach possible recruits.” Del Toro has not responded to the letter.

For fiscal year 2023, the Department of Defense received $1.99 trillion in funding.