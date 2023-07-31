LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- CAPES held a press conference at the State Capitol Monday morning to give an update on petition signatures for the Arkansas LEARNS Act Referendum.

The group, looking to repeal the newly-signed law, held their final signing event on the Capitol steps Sunday. CAPES will need more than 55,000 signatures in at least 50 counties to get the referendum on the November 2024 ballot.

CAPES executive director Steve Grappe said that the group still needs around 5,800 signatures. Grappe said that they are depending on cities like Little Rock, Fayetteville and Jonesboro to push the signature count.

Members of CAPES are looking to get the referendum on the ballot to give voters a say on the issue. Concerns surrounding the law include the repeal of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act and a voucher program that would use state funds to allow public school students to attend private or charter schools.

The deadline for the signature count is Monday, July 31 at 5 p.m.

Officials with CAPES said that the team is still counting signatures, petitions are still being delivered and people are still out supporting their cause. Officials said that a drive-thru signing event will begin after the press conference.