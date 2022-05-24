LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pine Bluff-native Chris Jones is officially set to square off with Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the Arkansas Governor’s race.

According to the Associated Press, Jones defeated four other candidates to become the first Black man to run in the general election on either the Democratic or Republican ticket for the Arkansas Governor’s office.

Jones won the race by defeating Anthony ‘Tony’ Bland, Jay Martin, James ‘Rus’ Russell, III and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.