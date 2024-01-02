LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has a handful of ballot proposals on his desk waiting for his decisions ahead of the November 2024 election.

Attorneys general have spent 75 of the last 80 years with the power to review the ballot titles of proposed initiatives. From 2019 through 2022, the process was slightly different, but that authority is back under the attorney general after the 2023 legislative session.

There are five steps the attorney general must go through to approve a proposed ballot, and he has ten business days to do it once a group of Arkansans makes their submission.

It starts with filing the original draft, which includes the text, popular name and ballot title.

Then the group receives their proof of filing, and the attorney general starts reviewing to determine whether it complies with Arkansas law.

After that point, the sponsor receives a written response showing the attorney general has either certified or rejected it.

Attorney David Couch said he is planning on filing an amendment proposal that would eventually require the attorney general to write the ballot title himself, which he hopes would speed up the process so groups with approved submissions can go ahead and start gathering signatures sooner.

Griffin is set to decide on an abortion amendment initiative this week, and then an initiative for a Freedom of Information amendment and act a few days after that. After that, he is set to decide on paper ballot and absentee ballot amendment initiatives.

More information on the process can be found online at ArkansasAG.gov.