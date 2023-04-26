LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Democratic National Committee has come out in opposition to Asa Hutchinson’s candidacy for president.

Hutchinson formally announced his run for the presidency Wednesday in a speech in Bentonville. The two-term Arkansas governor is running for the Republican nomination.

DNC chair Jaime Harrison pointed out the contradiction in Hutchinson’s call for former President Donald Trump to withdraw from the race.

“After calling Donald Trump ‘the kind of transparent, straight-talking leader America needs,’ Asa Hutchinson now wants to rewrite history – but his support for Trump and the MAGA agenda speaks for itself,” Harrison said.

Harrison also called Hutchinson an extremist while invoking his abortion platform.

“On the heels of endorsing a national abortion ban, Hutchinson is now officially the latest extremist joining the ever-expanding race for the MAGA base,” he said.

Hutchinson’s Wednesday announcement put him in a crowded field as the fifth to announce for the Republican nomination, including Trump. Three candidates are vying for the Democrat nomination, including current President Joe Biden.

The Republican nominating convention is July 15 to 18, 2024, in Wisconsin.