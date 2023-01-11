LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas legislators are wasting no time getting bills filed for the current session, and while several bills cover government work such as budget fillings, others get into social issues.

Some of the bills have a social conservative feel.

Some examples:

DRAG PERFORMANCES

A move to classify a drag performance as an adult performance, much like a strip club, is winding through the legislature. Using language similar to bills in other states, its language would also prohibit anyone in drag from being seen by a minor.

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS

If passed, and if the federal government allows states to make the choice, this bill would allow Arkansas to be on permanent Daylight Savings Time. It is currently before the House Committee on State Agencies & Government Affairs.

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM DAY

The bill would create Religious Freedom Day in Arkansas on what would otherwise be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in 2023. It was passed by committee Wednesday morning.

The day would honor the 1786 signing of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom on Jan. 16, this Monday.

VACCINE HARM

Sen. Bryan King (R-Bentonville) is the primary sponsor of two bills to address drug harm. Senate Bills 7 and 8 make “prescription drug harm” or “vaccine harm” a felony. If a drug or vaccine kills someone and the company knew it was dangerous but kept that a secret, the state will be able to put an executive from the company in jail for at least one year.

FINANCES

A pair of bills fold social issues in with money.

The first is by Rep. Stephen Meeks (R-Greenbrier) to prevent a bank from denying customer service for reasons other than financial. For example, if a bank does not agree with the politics or intentions of its customer it cannot deny service.

Another bill, sponsored by Sen. Ricky Hill (R-Cabot), is for the state treasury to end any financial relationship with any firm that discriminates against the energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition industries.

Bills, along with committee meetings, may be tracked on the Arkansas Legislature website.