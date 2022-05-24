LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans cast their ballots Tuesday in the state’s primary elections, voting on races covering federal, state and local offices.

Rainy weather throughout the state did not seem to keep many from the polls. Officials in Washington County in northwest Arkansas some voters were in the dark late in the afternoon due to a power outage.

Many did not wait until Tuesday, with the state seeing more than 207,000 early votes cast by the end of Monday.

Among the top races being tracked by voters and pundits alike are the primaries in the races for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.

