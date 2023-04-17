Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) responds during an interview with the Associated Press, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to roll out his campaign for president in 2024.

Campaign officials said that Hutchinson would be officially announcing his bid for the 2024 presidency on Wednesday, April 26 on the Square in downtown Bentonville.

“Bentonville holds a special place in my heart and my story,” Hutchinson said. “I have experienced many firsts here: my first law practice, launching Bentonville’s first FM radio station, my first home with Susan, and announcing my first run for public office. I owe so much to Bentonville, it is only right to make my formal announcement among my many friends and supporters from this amazing community.”

The official announcement comes more than three weeks after he initially announced his run in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I have made a decision and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Hutchinson said in the interview.

Those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP at Asa2024.com.