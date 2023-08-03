LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on his reasons for running for president in Dickinson County, Iowa Thursday night.

Hutchinson spoke for half an hour on the campaign trail at the Dickinson County Picnic.

The former governor said the U.S. was “off course” in many categories, including President Joe Biden’s energy policy, border security and excessive federal spending

“There is a consequence to the excessive federal spending that we’ve had under this administration. and as a governor,” Hutchinson said. “I know Governor Reynolds knows this and I’ve experienced that, the federal government sent us too much money and we actually have to send it back and much of it is still there and it is excessive”

Hutchinson did not mention former President Donald Trump during his 30-minute speech. Though Trump was not present in Dickinson County, he did have a message played on a tablet.