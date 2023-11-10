LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson officially filed for president in Arkansas Friday.

Hutchinson made his way to his old stomping grounds at the State Capitol to get his name on the ballot and talked with reporters after, telling them he has no plans yet of pulling out of the race.

“You’re either in or you’re out,” Hutchinson told reporters. “I’m in.”

Recent polls show Hutchinson at about 1%, and he did not make the last two debates. While it implies that he is a long shot, Hutchinson said he is not discouraged.

“As long as my message is resonating and making a difference, I think it’s very, very important to continue the campaign,” he said.

Hutchinson touted his experience as governor, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and his time on the Department of Homeland Security.

He is also notably one of the most outspoken candidates when it comes to his opposition to former President Donald Trump running again, in the midst of his legal battles.

“We don’t know whether he’s going to be convicted next year or not,” Hutchinson said. “We don’t know whether he’s going to be disqualified or not under the 14th amendment. This is an unpredictable year that we’re running in.”

Hutchinson is headed back to Iowa on Saturday to continue campaigning ahead of the Iowa Caucus, then will head to New Hampshire.