LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to call for a special session of the Arkansas legislature on Friday.

According to state Senate Pro Tempore Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs), preparations are underway for a special session to be called by the governor on Friday, Sept. 8. Other legislators have confirmed Hester’s statement.

The session is expected to run from Sept. 11 to 13. Agenda items called for in the session include tax cuts and possible changes to the state’s Freedom of Information Act laws.

The state currently has a budget surplus and revenue above projections. Sanders said during her campaign and again at her inauguration that she would cut taxes in the state gradually.

In the most recent regular session of the legislature, Act 532 was signed into law, lowering the individual marginal tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and lowering the corporate tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%.

Attorney General Tim Griffin formed a working group in June to review the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. The seven-member group was going to study the law based upon the emergence of digital technology since its last revision, making FOI compliance more complex, he said at the time.