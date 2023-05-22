CABOT, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a town hall Monday to discuss the Arkansas LEARNS Act in Cabot.

The Arkansas LEARNS Act will make changes to the education system in the state. Sanders outlined that the legislation would raise teacher pay, fund school choice and emphasize literacy in early education.

Lawmakers have shown support for parts of the governor’s plan like increases in teacher pay, but other aspects, including school choice and the removal of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, have seen more pushback from groups around the state.

A lawsuit was filed against the act, claiming that the legislation is unconstitutional. The Little Rock group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) has also continuously attempted to repeal the act.

Residents and educators in Russellville gathered last week to seek clarification from state legislators on the newly signed bill.

Sanders was joined by Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva at the Cabot event.