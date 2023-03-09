LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will make an announcement on legislation Thursday afternoon.

This announcement comes after Sanders signed the Arkansas LEARNS bill into law Wednesday.

The newly-passed law will make changes to the education system in Arkansas. The governor said the law will increase teacher pay, broaden school choice and emphasize student literacy.

The act received support from the majority of the Republicans in the legislature. Parts of the bill, including school choice and the removal of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, lacked support from Democratic lawmakers.

The governor is set to make the announcement at 2 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.