LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and leaders of the General Assembly are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Sanders will be joined by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester.

Earlier this week, Sanders announced new legislation including new prison construction as well as a children-at-work program being launched at the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The announcement is set to start at 4 p.m. A live stream will be available in the video player above.