Allison Blagg, named as Gov. Sander’s pick for Inspector General on Jan. 6, 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate Allison Bragg for Inspector General on Friday.

Bragg is currently a prosecutor with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Her duties include white-collar crime coordinator and public information officer.

Sanders said that Bragg was chosen for her ability to keep state government in order.

“Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next Inspector General for our state,” Sanders said.

Bragg is looking forward to her new role.

“I am honored to be joining the Sanders Administration as Inspector General,” Bragg said.

Bragg grew up on a farm in Lee County before attending the University of Arkansas and graduating cum laude. She attended UA law school, graduating with a Juris Doctor and a Master’s degree in Agricultural Law.

Bragg and her team at law school won the National Moot Court Competition in New York, where she was awarded Best Oral Argument in the country.