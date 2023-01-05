LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Basset to head the department in 2019, which enforces the state’s minimum wage, labor and workplace safety regulations. The department also licenses electricians, boiler operators, and private employment agencies in the state.

“Arkansas workers deserve a Secretary of Labor and Licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done,” Sanders said.

Bassett was previously Director of Business and Workforce Services for the Arkansas Secretary of State. He had been the Chief Economic Development Advisor for then-Gov. Mike Huckabee, who appointed him to the Public Service Commission in 2003.

He is the immediate past President of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Diversity Committee. Bassett also serves on national boards and Arkansas civic organizations.

Bassett worked in International and Domestic securities as an Investment Banker with Merrill Lynch before entering state government.