LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group seeking to make government transparency provisions part of the Arkansas constitution has submitted a draft of its ballot proposal.

According to a statement issued by Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, the draft of its proposal would create a constitutional amendment assuring government transparency and accountability. Approval by Attorney General Tim Griffin is the first step in the process of the amendment appearing on the November 2024 ballot.

The group was formed in September in response to a legislative special session called Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which had changes to the state’s Freedom of Information Act on its agenda. The changes first proposed met resistance from government transparency advocates in the legislature. A version of the proposed bill with fewer changes was ultimately passed.

In its statement, the group said the proposed amendment had three parts: The right of Arkansas citizens to government transparency, any law reducing government transparency would have to be approved by voters and the state may be sued for failing to comply with transparency laws.

Citizens for Transparency is holding a public meeting about the amendment’s language via Zoom on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dial-in instructions are available on the Arkansas Citizens for Transparency Facebook page.

If the ballot draft is approved by Griffin’s office, the group can begin the signature gathering to place the item on the ballot.

Additional information on the group may be found at ARCitizens4Transparency.org.