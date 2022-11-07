LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four candidates are running for Little Rock mayor. On the final day of early voting, they each pitched their vision for the capitol city’s future.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will try for a second term. He said he is asking voters to focus on the progress his administration has made.

“We’ve been a growing city in the Arkansas state capitol city, and we want to just continue to be a catalyst for the new South,” Scott said. “We’re really excited about that. We want to continue to focus on how we unite, grow and transform the city of Little Rock.”

Steve Landers, a former car salesman and business leader, has raised more money than the other candidates, according to finance reports. He said fiscal responsibility and lowering crime are in his pitch to voters.

“I can do those things,” Landers said. “I’m working hard every day. I wasn’t hunting for a job when I did this. I’m doing this for the people of this city, for my family and for your families.”

Greg Henderson, a food blogger, said trust is a big problem in Little Rock. He said he is telling voters they can rest assured knowing he will be honest if elected.

“They want somebody who’s going to try to earn their trust, not just think it’s going to come naturally.,” Henderson said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to do is trying to earn the trust from people, earn their votes.”

Glen Schwarz is also running. Candidates said they plan to keep campaigning hard Monday and Tuesday, and they are ready for the results at the end of Election Day.