LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Candidates for Little Rock Mayor took part in a forum Monday evening. Hosted by Southwest Little Rock United for Progress, candidates for sheriff also got to speak. An incident involving the moderator temporarily garnered much attention.

About an hour into the event, a woman interjected after asking candidate Steve Landers a question. The moderator demonstratively responded, “No, you are not recognized,” and repeated it when asked.

The moment spawned a strong response from the crowd and panelists, including Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

“Sir, you’re disrespecting a woman right now,” Scott said.

Landers then continued to answer the initial question, which regarded how he’d direct tax money to be spent. The incident with the moderator was then brought back up, which led to additional back-and-forth with members of the crowd.

This followed candidates speaking about different topics, particularly violent crime. Scott and Landers were joined by challengers Greg Henderson and Glen Schwarz.

Most of the crowd focused on Scott and Landers, both of which received the majority of questions. Job creation was also a topic expanded on by candidates.

Sheriff Eric Higgins and challenger Paul “Blue” Keller also attended.