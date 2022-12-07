PULASKI CO., Ark. – Several cities in Pulaski County will have new faces in the mayor’s offices in January after the Dec. 6 runoffs.

Runoff mayoral elections were held in four cities, Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Wrightsville. The night ended with three incumbents finishing behind the challenger in four races, according to Pulaski County Election Commission figures.

Alexander was the exception to this as Mayor Paul Mitchell defeated challenger Crystal Hermann, 10 votes to four. Jeff Elmore defeated Mayor Bob Johnson in Jacksonville with 1,433 votes to 557.

For Sherwood, council member Mary Jo Heye-Townsell defeated Mayor Virginia Hillman Young in the closest race of the night at 2,889 to 2,438 votes. Wrightsville Mayor Allan Clarence Loring’s 40 votes were not enough to defeat challenger Derrick M. Rainey’s 130 votes.

Turnout in the county was 7,504 votes total, with nearly half, 3,458, made on election day. The turnout represents 20.18% of the registered voters in the county.