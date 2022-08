NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock voters are saying yes to extending the ½ percent sales tax. The vote passed by nearly 80 percent.

This will extend the half-penny sales tax that would expire at the end of the year. It will also help fund the $26 million North Little Rock Justice Center.

It is expected to bring in $45 million in revenue.

The new tax would end in December 2027.