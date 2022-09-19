LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas voters are 50 days out from the November general election, and now is a good time to ensure voters have what they need to participate and what dates to keep in mind.

Registration — Important date: Oct. 10

Check voter registration on the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website. If a voter is not registered, the same site can point them to the registration steps.

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s office has instructions on registering to vote. Your voter registration must be at the local election office by Oct. 10. If a voter is mailing it in, it must be postmarked by Oct. 10.

Arkansas does not have online voter registration.

Early voting — Important dates: Oct. 24, Nov. 5

In Arkansas, early voting begins at 8 a.m. on Oct. 24 and continues to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No early voting takes place on Sunday.

The last day for early voting is Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Monday before the general election, Nov. 7, early voting locations are closed.

Absentee ballots — Important dates: Nov. 1, Nov. 4, Nov. 8

If voting using an absentee ballot, the voter must request a ballot by Nov. 1. The Secretary of State has instructions and applications for an absentee ballot online.

If returning a completed ballot in person, it must be received by Nov. 4.

If returning a ballot by mail, it must be received by Nov. 8.

General election — Important date: Nov. 8

The general election takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8. You can check voting locations on the Secretary of State website’s Voter View function or check with the local county clerk’s office [pdf].