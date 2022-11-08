LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whose vision the city will follow into the future.

Incumbent Frank Scott Jr. is running against Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz for the non-partisan office.

Crime in Little Rock has been a major topic in the race, notably as the city broke its 1993 record for homicides on Nov. 2. Scott has emphasized his proactive actions, while Landers has stated not enough has been done.

City Hall’s handling of public documents during Scott’s tenure has also been a point of dispute, as have actions leading to the canceled LITFest city festival in October.

Landers leaving a gun in a restaurant bathroom put that campaign in the spotlight. An alleged incident of a poll worker flashing a gun during a polling site argument also earned some attention for the candidates.