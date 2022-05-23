LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tuesday’s May primary will be the statewide first election since Arkansas was redistricted during the 2021 legislative session, meaning some voting locations could have changed.

There were changes throughout the state, including shifts in the four U.S. House districts that split Pulaski County between the 1st, 2nd and 4th districts. Previously the entire county was in the 2nd District.

In addition to the changes for federal districts, there were also multiple changes made in the maps for the state House and Senate that can affect voting districting and polling locations.

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s office has created an online portal for voters to use where they can confirm their voter registration and locate their official polling location.

To use the portal, review the ballot before voting or get other election information, head to SOS.Arkansas.gov/Elections.