LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first of the incumbent members of the Arkansas delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives has declared victory in the 2022 general election.

Republican Rep. French Hill is headed back to Washington after a double-digit victory over Democrat Quintessa Hathaway and Libertarian Michael White.

Hill was first elected to the seat in 2014. The district was the focus of debate during the redistricting process, with parts of Pulaski County, which had been entirely in in the 2nd District, being pulled into the 1st and 4th Districts.

In a statement, Hill told supporters he would continue to “fight for our conservative values and beliefs.” He also pledged to vote to lower taxes, get to a balanced budget and secure borders.

As of 9:45 p.m., Hill and District 3 Rep. Steve Womack were the only current members of the Arkansas delegations whose races had been called by the Associated Press, though District 1 Rep. Rick Crawford and District 4. Rep. Bruce Westerman held solid leads in their reelection efforts.

Republican Senator John Boozman also handily won reelection to his seat as well.