LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A move by a group to put a series of ballot measures focused on Arkansas Freedom of Information laws in front of voters has been rejected by the attorney general.

According to a report from Talk Business & Politics, Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office sent letters Monday to the group Arkansas Citizens for Transparency stating that the proposals had three consistent problems.

Griffin identified the issues as a “continued failure to clarify key terms,” “continued failure to include the full text” and a “disconnect between the ballot title and text.”

The group behind the ballot initiatives said they want to work to strengthen FOIA laws in Arkansas and that the amendment would make government transparency a citizen’s right in the state.

They also claimed the measure would push more government decisions in front of voters and allow the state to be sued over violations of FOIA laws.

Attorney David Couch sent Talk Business & Politics a statement on the attorney general’s decision, writing that the group believes Griffin is trying to make the language fit his preferences rather than the way “the people want it.”

“It’s clear that Attorney General believes that he has the statutory authority to require the people to write a proposed constitutional amendment in the way he wants it written and not the way the people want it,” Couch said. “The people’s right is guaranteed by the constitution which cannot be overridden by a statue. We will take all steps necessary to protect the people’s right to the initiative process.”

To see Griffin’s full explanations for rejecting the ballot language, head to TalkBusiness.net.