LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new poll shows how undecided voters in Arkansas could make the difference in the upcoming primaries.

The Talk Business and Politics/Hendrix College poll shows 18% of Republican primary voters are still undecided in the U.S. Senate race, while 63% of Democratic voters are undecided.

The breakdown for the Republican side shows incumbent Senator John Boozman up against Jake Bequette, Jane Morgan and Heath Loftis.

While Bequette and Morgan are close among voters, Boozman is at 45%, which puts him under the 50% needed to keep away from a runoff.

On the Democratic side, Natalie James is leading the pack with 17%, just over Dan Whitfield who is holding on to 15%, leaving 5% for Jack E. Foster.

Early voting for the preferential primaries begins Monday and runs through May 23.

There will also be two early voting days on Saturday this year.

The primary election is set for May 24.