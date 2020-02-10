Your local Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations

1  of  2
by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Seven Arkansas Waffle Houses are hosting special Valentine’s Day Dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

