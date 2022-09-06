Additional info about eastern black rhinos from Justin:
- The reason white rhino & black rhinos have their names is not entirely based off their color. When Europeans were colonizing Africa, they spoke to locals asking which animals to watch out for, and they said “wide mouth rhino”, which was interpreted as white rhino.
- Kevin is playful, friendly and loves humans, to explore and often shows off in the yard. His father, Johari, is super “chill”. Andazi is extra sensitive to sound and spooked easily, but she is just as cool!
- Rhinos are extremely sensitive to sound since they are near-sighted. This is why they’re infamous for charging so often.
- Rhinos have two horns and shape them themselves, mainly on the ground, in mud and along the beams. A rhino’s horn is essentially made of the same thing as hair and nails. So shaping their horn is more or less like how we file our nails.
- Kevin’s mom (Andazi) weighs 3000 lbs.
- Kevin weighed 700 pounds at 7 months. He’s probably closer to 800lbs now cause he’s “growing like a weed.”