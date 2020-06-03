More than 60 arrested after downtown Tampa protest, police say

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa police arrested more than 60 people Tuesday evening after a protest was broken up just before midnight.
Hundreds of people had protested peacefully in downtown Tampa, marching from City Hall then down Kennedy Blvd.
At some point, police began breaking up the protest, sending people running through downtown. It’s still unclear what prompted police to make the crowd disperse.
A line of protesters at Joe Chillura Park was seen being taken into custody. Police said they ended up arresting more than 60 people for civil unrest and unlawful assembly.
We’re working to figure out what caused police to break up the protest on Tuesday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chronicling the Careers of 2020 Arkansas Basketball Signees
- Get Ready — Path Behind Phenom: The Story of Arkansas Signee KK Robinson
- Curtis in Crisis: Former Razorback Severely Burned in Accident, Launches GoFundMe
- Diamond Hog, Projected First Rounder Casey Martin Talks MLB Draft
- Desi Sills Gives Inside Look into Razorbacks Program under Musselman