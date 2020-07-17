Newsfeed Now: Debate over masks; ‘Golden Girls’ home for sale

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta’s mayor and city council to block the city from enforcing its mandate to wear a mask in public and other rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri joins the conversation.

Other stories in today’s show:

SPORTS CONCERNS: American professional sports leagues are all working to get back on the court, rink and field ─ but what about putting fans back in the stands? Washington reporter Morgan Wright reports.

REPORTER REUNION: Making a child cry one time might be something that could happen to anyone. But how about making that same child cry a second time, one year later? That happened to Dan Daru, a reporter with sister station KDVR. He made Drew cry in 2012 and then again in 2013.

GOLDEN HOUSE: Thank you for being a – buyer? The home made famous in outdoor shots for the iconic sitcom “The Golden Girls” can now be yours for a little more than Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia paid for it back in the ’80s.

