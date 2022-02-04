INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)A San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma fell after he was punched during a parking lot confrontation with an apparent Rams fan at the NFC championship game, the mayor of Inglewood said Thursday.

Daniel Luna, 40, remained hospitalized after Sunday’s fight while police sought his attacker based on a blurry video and the license plate of a car, Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said at a news conference.

Luna, who owns a restaurant in Oakland, was mingling in a crowd of about 16 people at SoFi Stadium, most of them wearing what appeared to be 49ers jerseys, when he pushed a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind, Butts said after viewing the video.

Before that, Butts said, ”there didn’t seem to be any hostilities.”

When Luna turned to walk away, the man pushed Luna back, the mayor said. When Luna turned, the man punched him in the mouth, causing Luna to fall to the ground and hit the back of his head, Butts said, estimating that the encounter lasted less than five seconds.

”It looked like a small altercation that went very bad,” he said. ”From one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground. It wasn’t like you had people ganging up on somebody and beating them.”

Luna’s face was fractured and he was placed in a medically-induced coma to prevent internal bleeding from swelling his brain, Butts said.

The mayor said the video isn’t clear enough to provide a description of the suspect but he was seen talking to some people in a car. Police want to find the car and talk to the occupants to see if they were involved, Butts said.

Security won’t be increased because of the incident, the mayor said.

”I’m very comfortable there was sufficient security” in the parking lot, he said. ”There is plenty of security in the parking lot. You’re not going to stop every altercation, argument between fans. It’s just not going to happen.”