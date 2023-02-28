San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy’s delayed surgery could happen next week if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced.

Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo the operation last week to repair his throwing elbow that got hurt in the NFC championship game. But Dr. Keith Meister delayed the operation because Purdy’s elbow was too swollen.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Meister will meet with Purdy in Arizona this week when Meister is there at spring training as doctor for the Texas Rangers. If the swelling has been reduced, the operation could happen next week.

“Hopefully everything is good and he’s made the progress that is necessary,” Lynch said at a news conference in Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine.

“I really want to thank Dr. Meister. He called me when he made that decision (to delay operation). That’s a tough decision to make but I really appreciate the courage and the conviction to make that decision. It’s all about the best outcome. Is it ideal? No, for a variety of reasons – time being No. 1. You want every waking minute that you have. Ultimately he’s 22 years old and we want the best outcome.”

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Purdy is expected to be able to start throwing three months after the operation and should be fully healed in about six months, putting his status for the start of the 2023 season in question.

Lynch said he expected the Niners to know more after the operation but stressed every case is different and the six-month recovery is merely a “guideline.”

“He’s a tireless worker and so he’s doing everything that he can and hopefully we get some clarity moving forward here,” Lynch said.

Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.

Purdy’s injury will give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began this past season as the starter before a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Lance needed a second operation in late December and has just started throwing recently.

“He’s doing really well,” Lynch said. “When I’m in my office I have a nice view of the field. I get reports all the time but my eyes tell me a lot. I watch Trey out there every day, taking drops each day. I don’t see a limp. It’s not to say he’s 100% but he’s really recovering well and doing a nice job.”

With both Purdy and Lance coming off injuries, Lynch said the Niners will have to add at least another quarterback to the roster.

Lynch reiterated that the quarterback won’t be former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who started 10 games after Lance got injured before breaking his foot in Week 13, saying the relationship has “probably run its course.”

There had been speculation that San Francisco could make a run at Bay Area native Tom Brady but the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement o Feb. 1.

Lynch said he did text Brady after the announcement.

“I wished him the best, so we’ll leave it at that,” he said.

